Iranian Civil Aviation restores all flight services

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced that all flights will resume as normal starting from 9:00 AM local time on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Gulf Times.

In a press statement, Jafar Yazerlu, spokesperson for the organization, urged passengers to contact their airlines for updated flight schedules.Earlier, the organization had announced the suspension of all flights on all routes due to Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites in three Iranian provinces, including the capital, Tehran.

