Iranian drone attack in Bahrain leaves 32 people injured

Iranian drone attack in Bahrain leaves 32 people injured
The Ministry of Health confirmed that a hostile Iranian drone strike early on Monday, March 9, in the Sitra area injured 32 Bahraini citizens, including children.

Four of the injured are in serious condition and have undergone surgery, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Those injured include a 17-year-old girl with severe head and eye injuries, two children aged seven and eight with serious lower-limb injuries, and a two-month-old infant.

All patients are under close observation and receiving care from specialised medical teams. The health system remains on high alert across vital departments following the attack.

By Ulviyya Salmanli

