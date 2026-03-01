Yandex metrika counter

Iranian drones target US bases in northern Iraq - VIDEO

Iranian drones target US bases in northern Iraq - VIDEO
Iranian drones are attacking U.S. military bases in northern Iraq, according to initial reports.

The assaults reportedly involve unmanned aerial vehicles targeting American facilities in the Kurdistan Region, where U.S. forces are stationed as part of ongoing operations in Iraq, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No immediate information has been released regarding casualties or damage.


By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

