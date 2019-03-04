Iranian embassy condemns actions of group of Armenians at meeting with Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan considers the poster of a group of Armenians living in Tehran and the slogans they shout out during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as an unauthorized action and an unacceptable step and condemns it, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan said, Trend reports on March 4.

“Iranian officials did not interfere in the meeting between the Armenian prime minister and a group of Armenians living in Tehran held in Ararat club,” the embassy said.

“The embassy considers the poster hung at that meeting and slogans which a group of Armenians shout out there as an unauthorized action and an unacceptable step,” the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"We would like to emphasize that during the first and difficult days of Azerbaijan’s independence, Iran has always been close to Azerbaijan and its people, supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and will never change this policy,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said. “Iran believes that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be resolved between the sides on the basis of the principle of respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and through peaceful negotiations. Friendship and fraternity between Iran and Azerbaijan are eternal and no provocation can harm them."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az