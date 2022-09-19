Iranian police open fire on protesters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian police opened fire on demonstrators in Kurdistan province's Divandarreh, News.az reports.

The protests were prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab, which was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution, is considered a red line for Iran’s theocratic rulers. Women who break the strict dress code risk being harassed and arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

