Iranian President Pezeshkian to visit Azerbaijan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Azerbaijan next week to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Summit, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The United Nations climate change conferences are a series of annual meetings focused on climate change that have been held since 1995.The purpose of these conferences is to review the progress made by members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in limiting climate change.The 29th edition of this annual conference will be held on November 11-22 in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az