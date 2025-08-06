Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan highlights Islamabad’s rising global influence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent state visit to Pakistan comes at a pivotal moment, reflecting a strategic effort to strengthen ties with Islamabad amidst a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Pakistan and Iran signed several agreements during the visit to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion annually. The two countries have also agreed to combat terrorism in their border regions more effectively, News.Az reports citing The Diplomat.

“We can easily, in a short time, increase the volume of trade from the current $3 billion to the projected goal of $10 billion,” Pezeshkian said during a joint media conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistani leader echoed the sentiment, saying, “We also jointly hope that the $10 billion trade target is achieved at the earliest.”

During his visit, the Iranian president also held meetings with the country’s top military leadership, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik.

The visit is important for several reasons; it went beyond bilateral talks amid geopolitical shifts.

Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan is his first trip abroad after the June 2025 Iran-Israel conflict. The war, initiated by an Israeli attack on Iran and later joined by the U.S. through strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, pushed Iran to find regional partners to counter international isolation. Pakistan was quick to condemn the Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran as violations of Iran’s sovereignty. Additionally, Pakistan justified Iran’s retaliation against Israel by citing Tehran’s right to self-defense and offered support to it at international forums like the United Nations.

For Pakistan, the Iran-Israel conflict heightened concerns about regional instability, which could potentially spill into its volatile Balochistan Province. Furthermore, the prospect of Israeli air dominance near Pakistan’s western border likely raised alarms in Islamabad about shifting security dynamics. This is especially important given Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities and its rivalry with India.

Pakistan aims to ensure stability along its 905-kilometer border with Iran. Moreover, Pakistan does not want to see the Iranian regime weakened in a way that could create a safe haven for extremist groups operating on both sides of the Iran-Pakistan border regions. In this context, Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan after the war signaled Iran’s intention to strengthen its alliance with Islamabad to deter further aggression.

The visit also serves as a reminder that Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic maneuvering regarding Iran goes beyond its relationship with Tehran.

It appears that Pakistan is trying to position itself as a potential mediator between the United States and Iran. During the Iranian president’s visit, discussions between the two sides may have included Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue to ease Iran-U.S. tensions. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has in the past reiterated Islamabad’s willingness to contribute to de-escalation. It is pertinent that Washington has acknowledged this role multiple times in recent weeks.

Arguably, Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic reset with the U.S. highlights the country’s growing regional importance. For Washington, Islamabad’s potential third-party role in the Iran-U.S. conflict is an important part of this reset.

Additionally, the Iranian president’s visit occurred amid very complex regional dynamics. On one hand, Pakistan-U.S. relations are warming, with Washington openly calling Pakistan a “ phenomenal partner ” in countering terrorism. U.S. President Donald Trump also praised the Pakistani leadership for heeding his mediatory efforts and agreeing to end the military exchanges with India in May 2025.

On the other hand, Iran-U.S. relations have soured in recent weeks due to nuclear tensions. And India’s ties with the U.S. under the Trump administration have frayed considerably, especially after Trump announced “very substantial” tariffs on New Delhi to get it to cut its oil trade with Russia.

Meanwhile, India-Pakistan relations continue to remain tense, following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and subsequent military conflict between the two countries.

It is likely that China, a key ally of both Pakistan and Iran, will be watching developments closely to leverage the current situation to advance its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The rapidly changing regional dynamics and web of alliances and interests have positioned Pakistan as a key player. Islamabad appears to have successfully established itself as a regional stabilizer in the context of its budding relationship with Washington, vocal support and embrace of Iran, and robust ties with China amid a turbulent regional landscape.

As global powers and regional rivals compete for influence, Islamabad’s diplomatic skills will be tested in the coming weeks and months.

That said, the visit by the Iranian president signals the beginning of a strong partnership that will significantly influence South Asia’s future, where Pakistan will have a key role.

News.Az