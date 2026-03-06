Russia is providing intelligence aiding Iran’s war effort

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is providing Iran with intelligence about the locations and movements of American troops, ships and aircraft, according to multiple people familiar with US intelligence reporting on the issue, the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war.

One of the sources briefed on the intelligence said, “This shows Russia still likes Iran very much,” News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Drone targets hotel in Erbil, Iraq, say security sources

IDF says it struck Iranian “command center” in Lebanon as death toll surpasses 200

US looking at potential leaders for Iran, says White House press secretary

Nearly 24,000 U.S. citizens return home from Middle East since Iran operation

Much of the intelligence Russia has shared with Iran has been imagery from Moscow’s sophisticated constellation of overhead satellites, one of the people said. It is not clear what Russia is getting in return for the assistance.

CNN has asked the Kremlin and the Russian embassy in Washington for comment about the intelligence sharing, which was first reported by the Washington Post.

News.Az