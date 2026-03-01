Iranian rocket hits Jerusalem - VIDEO

Air raid sirens sounded across the city, and explosions were heard over West Jerusalem after the Israeli army said it had detected missiles launched from Iran toward Israel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said, urging residents to remain in shelters.

A large piece of Iranian missile shrapnel struck a moving vehicle in Jerusalem, injuring seven people. One of the injured is reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities are continuing to assess the damage as tensions escalate in the region.

NOW: Iranian missile directly hit a car in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/imOYMVYvrh — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 1, 2026