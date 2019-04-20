Iranian Trade Center opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian Trade Center has been inaugurated in Baku. Participants in the event included Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh and other officials.

The trade center will facilitate trade relations between Azerbaijani and Iranian businessmen and assist them in addressing their problems, AzerTag reports.

The center will also assist Iranian entrepreneurs in opening offices in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan.

