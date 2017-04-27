Iranians to vote at 2 polling stations in Azerbaijan during elections

Iranian citizens living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote at two polling stations during the May 19 presidential election.

The polling stations will be opened at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Iranian Consulate Generate in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Over 2,000 Iranian citizens are expected to participate in the voting in Azerbaijan.

As the presidential election in Iran coincides with the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held May 12-22, voting conditions are planned to be created for Iranian athletes and tourists who will arrive in Azerbaijan.

Iran’s incumbent President Hassan Rouhani nominated his candidacy in the election. His main rival in the upcoming election is influential cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

Rouhani was elected president in 2013.

