Iran’s Araghchi arrives in Istanbul for high-level talks

Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul on Friday for talks during which Türkiye is expected to offer help mediating rising tensions with the United States.

During the visit, Araghchi is set to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and also meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The visit comes just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped to avoid military action against Iran, which has warned it would strike U.S. bases and aircraft carriers in response to any attack.

For several weeks, Trump has threatened to launch a military strike on Iran over its deadly crackdown on protests earlier this month. A U.S. naval strike group has been operating in Middle Eastern waters since Monday, with Trump warning it was “ready, willing and able” to hit Iran “if necessary.”

Türkiye has repeatedly expressed strong opposition to military action and was expected to offer to mediate between Washington and Tehran during its talks with Araghchi on Friday.

