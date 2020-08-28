Iran's coronavirus death toll exceeds 21,200

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 112 new coronavirus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 21,249, the Health Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 2,115 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 369,911, according to ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

She said more than 318,270 patients have recovered so far, while 3,811 are hospitalized in critical condition.

Over 3.16 million tests have been conducted in Iran to date.

Iran is struggling to contain the pandemic since February when the first cases were confirmed in the city of Qom.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Over 24.46 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 16 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az