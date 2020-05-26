Iran's COVID-19 cases near 140,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Tuesday registered 1,787 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 139,511, according to an update by the Iranian Health Ministry.

The data showed 57 new death cases over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,508.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, said that a total of 109,437 patients have recovered from the infectious disease.

He added that 2,567 are still in critical condition and under treatment.

So far, 837,090 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in the country, he noted.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19

