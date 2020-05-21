Iran’s death toll from novel coronavirus climbs to 7,249

In past 24 hours, Iran has confirmed 2,392 new coronavirus cases and 66 deaths, according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

The total number of infections and deaths has hit 129,341 and 7,249 respectively, Jahanpour said during his daily briefing.

He added that 100,564 patients with the disease have gained recovery, while 2,655 others are in critical condition.

The spokesman also pointed that 746,045 tests have so far been conducted to diagnose cases across the country.

News.Az