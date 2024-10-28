Iran’s IRGC chief vows ‘unimaginable’ response Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami has pledged an ‘unimaginable’ response to Israel’s recent strikes.

“The bitter consequences of the Israeli crime will be unimaginable for the occupiers [Israel],” the IRGC chief said in a letter to Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. “I offer my condolences to you, the courageous army commanders and staff as well as the honorable families of the martyrs”, he said.Salami further cited that the illegitimate and illegal action of the Israeli regime, which failed due to the readiness of Iran's air defense, shows Tel Aviv's miscalculations and helplessness on the battlefield.On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military reported that some facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam were targeted, but claimed that Israel caused only limited damage, as the country's air defense systems intercepted the main impact.In total, four Iranian soldiers were killed in the strike.

News.Az