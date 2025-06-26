Iran’s IRGC confirms death of general Izadi in Israeli strike

In a statement from the IRGC Quds Force press service, Izadi was described as having been killed "at the hands of the terrorist Zionist regime," News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The IRGC honored him as a martyr, praising his life of "steadfastness, piety, and asceticism."

On June 21, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the military had killed a veteran commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' overseas arm, in a strike in an apartment in Iran's Qom.

The veteran commander, Saeed Izadi, who led the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, Katz said in a statement.

Katz said Izadi financed and armed Hamas during the initial attacks, describing the commander's killing as a "major achievement for Israeli intelligence and the Air Force".