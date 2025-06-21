Iran’s Khamenei names potential successors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has designated three senior clerics as potential successors in the event of his death during the war Israel, according to three Iranian officials familiar with his emergency war plans say, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

This rare and revealing move underscores the gravity with which the 86-year-old leader views the escalating threat, as Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Khamenei, who is now operating from a secure underground location and communicating through a trusted aide, has also named backups for key military positions in case more senior commanders are killed, NYT cited the three Iranian officials.

“Ayatollah Khamenei’s son Mojtaba, also a cleric and close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, who was rumored to be a front-runner, is not among the candidates,” the report said.

The identity of the three clerics has not been disclosed, but the move is seen as an effort to ensure a swift and orderly succession via the Assembly of Experts if the supreme leader is assassinated or dies unexpectedly.

