Iran’s minister of roads and urban development to arrive in Azerbaijan

A high-level Iranian delegation headed by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi will arrive in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, News.Az has learned.

The Iranian delegation is expected to first visit the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, and then Baku.

The delegation is scheduled to take part in a meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to be held on Friday.

The Iranian delegation will also view the ongoing joint projects launched by the two countries.

News.Az