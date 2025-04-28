Yandex metrika counter

Iran’s President wraps up official visit to Azerbaijan

Photo: Azertac

President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 28.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iranian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

