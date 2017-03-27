Iran’s Rouhani arrives in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high ranking delegation led by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Moscow on March 27 for a two-day official visit to Russia, IRNA reports.

Upon his arrival, the Iranian president and his entourage were welcomed by Russian officials at the airport.

Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including ministers of foreign affairs, industry, mines and trade, petroleum, communications and information technology as well as governor of Central Bank, President Rouhani is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the country’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Signing of 10 cooperation documents and drawing a roadmap for boosting future ties are on the agenda, while President Rouhani is scheduled to attend a dinner banquet and visit a group of Iranians living in Russia.

He is also expected to lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the vicinity of the Kremlin and to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Moscow State University.

This is going to be the ninth meeting between Putin and Rouhani.

