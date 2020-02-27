Iran’s vice president infected with coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Iran’s state news agency.

Twenty-six people have died in Iran so far due to coronavirus, Spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kiyanush Jahanpur said.

“Some 245 people have been infected in Iran so far, out of whom 106 people have been infected over the past day,” the spokesman said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.

News.Az

