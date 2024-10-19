Iraq signs deal with Turkmenistan to import gas for power plants
The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced Saturday the signing of a deal with Turkmenistan to import up to 20 million cubic meters of gas per day to supply Iraq's power stations, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .
Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhil said the agreement is an important step to diversify gas sources to meet the need for fuel of power plants, according to the statement by the ministry.
It added that the agreement came after extensive negotiations that outlined the tariff price, gas quantities, supply method, and contract duration.
Meanwhile, the official Iraqi News Agency said that Turkmenistan will supply Iraq with 20 million cubic meters of gas per day during summer and 10 million cubic meters per day during winter.
The gas deal with Turkmenistan is crucial for oil-rich Iraq, as Iran occasionally reduces its gas supply due to Iraq's mounting debts and difficulties in paying off in U.S. dollars as a result of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadhil said the agreement is an important step to diversify gas sources to meet the need for fuel of power plants, according to the statement by the ministry.
It added that the agreement came after extensive negotiations that outlined the tariff price, gas quantities, supply method, and contract duration.
Meanwhile, the official Iraqi News Agency said that Turkmenistan will supply Iraq with 20 million cubic meters of gas per day during summer and 10 million cubic meters per day during winter.
The gas deal with Turkmenistan is crucial for oil-rich Iraq, as Iran occasionally reduces its gas supply due to Iraq's mounting debts and difficulties in paying off in U.S. dollars as a result of U.S. sanctions on Iran.