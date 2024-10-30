IRGC helicopter crashes, several injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

An IRGC helicopter has crashed, resulting in injuries, the public relations department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement in this regard, News.Az reports citing Mehr .

Reporting that the helicopter, belonging to the IRGC Air Force, was on a training mission when it crashed near the city of Zarrin Dasht in Fars Province.The report states that there were injuries, and the injured individuals have been transported to the hospital.

