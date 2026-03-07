IRGC says it targeted U.S. base in UAE

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that it attacked a U.S. base in the UAE, which they accused of serving as a launch site for an attack on a school.

According to Iranian authorities, a strike had hit a girls’ elementary school on Saturday in Minab county in the south of the country, killing more than 150 people, including students, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

AFP has neither been able to access the site in order to verify the incident nor obtain independent confirmation of a toll.

“Al-Dhafra air base, belonging to American terrorists in the region, was targeted using drones and precision missiles,” the IRGC says in a statement broadcast on state TV.

