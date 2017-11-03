IS claims responsibility for New York attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group's online publication said on Thursday.

Islamic State said in its weekly issue of Al-Naba newspaper that "the attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers". It did not provide evidence to support its claim.

In New York, US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his call for the death penalty against the Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people by driving a truck down a popular Manhattan bike path in the deadliest act of suspected terrorism to strike New York City since Sept 11, 2001.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was charged in federal court on Wednesday with acting in support of the militant group IS by ploughing the truck down a riverside bike trail, injuring a dozen people in addition to those killed.

Mr Trump had suggested on Wednesday sending Mr Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba, where terrorism suspects apprehended overseas are incarcerated, but on Thursday he said doing so would be too complicated.

"Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

He added: "There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!"

