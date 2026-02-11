Is Ronaldo in the lineup for Al Nassr's game versus Arkadag tonight?

+ ↺ − 16 px

After completing their final group stage match in the AFC Champions League Two in December, Al Nassr will face Arkadag in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Al Nassr are the strong favorites to win the match and the competition due to their star players. The competition has seen rotated squads throughout Al Nassr matches, and manager Jorge Jesus has left out Cristiano Ronaldo for games in the AFC Champions League Two, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ronaldo has not played a game in the AFC Champions League Two this season, and in the last two games, the Portuguese striker has refused to play to 'protest' decisions made by the Saudi PIF.

The top goalscorer of Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has missed two games in a row in the league, and since Ronaldo is refusing to play in the league, many assume that the Portuguese player will play today against Arkabag in the AFC Champions League Two.

Ronaldo last played for Al Nassr on January 30, 2026, against Al Kholood, where he scored in Al Nassr's 3-0 win away from home.

Ronaldo has trained with the team since last week and is fit enough to play for Al Nassr again.

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Arkadag vs Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in team training ahead of the first leg Round of 16 match against Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two. Despite this, Ronaldo will not play the match.

Ronaldo is not refusing to play the match as he did in the last two Saudi Pro League matches, but his manager, Jorge Jesus, wants to rest him and other star players.

The Portuguese player was not seen in pictures of the team traveling to Turkmenistan, which rules him out for the match. New reports in Saudi Arabia suggest that Ronaldo is expected to play again this weekend against Al Fateh FC.

News.Az