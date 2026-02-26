Cristiano Ronaldo buys stake in Spanish club Almeria

The firm confirmed that Ronaldo acquired the shareholding in the club, which is owned by Saudi Arabian investors, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The 41-year-old forward, who joined Saudi club Al-Nassr at the end of 2022, made the investment through his company, CR7 Sports Investments.

“It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch. UD Almería is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth,” Ronaldo said in the statement.

Almería has been under Saudi ownership for more than six years. In the summer of 2025, Mohamed Al-Khereiji became the club’s new owner and president after purchasing it from Turki Al Alsheikh.

“We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in,” Al-Khereiji said. “He knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Almería did not immediately respond to a request from the Associated Press for additional details regarding the deal.

Currently, Almería sits in third place in Spain’s second division. The club most recently competed in La Liga during the 2023–24 season.