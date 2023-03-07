Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who has submitted a plea challenging a local court's decision against the suspension of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, News.az reports citing PAK Media.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the plea filed by the deposed prime minister requesting the suspension of his arrest warrant.

A day earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal rejected his request for the suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrant.

Justice Farooq, announcing the verdict reserved earlier today, directed the PTI chief to appear before sessions court on March 13.

Following the high court's decision, the sessions court, which was also hearing the Toshakhana case, ordered the former prime minister to appear before it, where he will be indicted.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Iqbal issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police then raided Khan's residence in Lahore's Zaman Park but returned empty-handed as the law enforcers were informed that the former prime minister "wasn't present" there.

Khan had then approached the same court for suspending the orders, but Judge Iqbal rejected his plea — prompting the deposed prime minister to move the IHC.

