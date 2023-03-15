Islamaphobia poses threat to individual communities and states: AIR Center head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Islamaphobia is a multilayered phenomenon, manifesting a threat to individual communities and states, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference themed "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New Global and transnational challenges", which kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev noted that Islamaphobia also represents cultural bias, economic discrimination and physical destruction.

Co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum, the main purpose of the conference is to create an academic discussion platform on alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which brought together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from a number of countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries and Islamophobia in the international media.

Conference sessions will feature the themes: "The importance of an intersectional approach in combating Islamophobia and new perspectives", "Islamophobia: European and national legislation", "Islamophobia in France", "Conspirology theories about Muslims in Western cultures", "Colonialism, new imperialism and Islamophobia", "Islamophobia and hatred in the media", "Joint cooperation and the role of international organizations in the fight against Islamophobia", "Building harmonious societies by promoting religious diversity and inter-religious respect".

News.Az