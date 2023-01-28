Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum condemns terroristic attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Addressing the Board Meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum held in Istanbul Director-General of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) Vusal Gurbanov informed the Board members about the terroristic act committed at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. On behalf of the ICYF-ERC Vusal Gurbanov conveyed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and to the family of the terror victim. Vusal Gurbanov stated his deepest concern over occurrence of such incidents resulting in deaths in the OIC member states and stressed the importance of ensuring security of the diplomatic missions, News.az reports.

According to him, the main goal of the OIC is to establish trust, friendship and solidarity among Islamic states as well as the elimination of tensions within the OIC space. He expressed his hope that the governmental bodies of Iran would find the organizers of this terroristic act soon and bring them to justice.

The Board members of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum offered their condolences to the Government and the people of Azerbaijan, prayed for the recovery of the injured soon, and condemned the attack on the embassy.

News.Az