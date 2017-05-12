Yandex metrika counter

Islamic Games: Azerbaijani boxer Magomedrasul Majidov starts with victory

  • Sports


Magomedrasul Majidov has started his first fight in Baku-2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games with a victory.

Report informs that the rival of the 91 kg double world champion in qualifying round was the Kazakh boxer Nurlan Saparbay. Majidov had a great advantage during the fight.

He knocked down his opponent in the second round. According to unanimous opinion of the judges, 31-year-old athlete was declared a winner.

At 1/4 finals Magomedrasul Majidov will meet Hafez Uosry. 

The fight will take place on May 15.

