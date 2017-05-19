Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan becomes leader in team standings

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani national team won 8 medals in the eighth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Apasport reports.

On May 19, athletes bagging 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals reached the total number of the medals to 124, including 63 gold, 35 silver and 26 bronze within 7 days of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

In the team event, Azerbaijan topped the list while Turkey ranked the second after Friday’s games. The Turkish national team has 61 gold, 56 silver and 45 bronze medals while the Iranian national team is ranked in the third place with 20 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals.

News.Az

News.Az