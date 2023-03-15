Islamophobia grows even more in France during Macron’s presidency - ANAS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Islamophobia intensified even more in France during Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, Rauf Mammadov, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a session on the topic “Islamophobia in France”, which was held as part of an international conference themed “Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New Global and transnational challenges” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mammadov stated that since 2020, 89 mosques and about 650 places of worship have been closed in France, and two imams have been deported from the country.

“Since 1989, French authorities have started to create their own communities in cities densely populated by Muslims. This was part of the policy of restriction. Islamophobia intensified even more in France during Emmanuel Macron’s presidency. In France, Muslims are persecuted by the policy,” he added.

