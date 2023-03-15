Islamophobia observed in some European countries - BIMC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Many cases of Islamophobia are observed in France, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Ravan Hasanov said at the international conference on the “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” topic, News.az reports.

"The process of oppression of the Muslim population is taking place. I think that European societies should start the fight against Islamophobia with education. Each individual should be sensitive to the issue that everyone should be treated with respect. I want to draw attention to the state policy of Azerbaijan. We have made multiculturalism and tolerance our state policy. At the same time, we are witnessing the positive aspects of this strategy in our society," he said.

News.Az