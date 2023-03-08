Yandex metrika counter

Ismail Serageldin: Global Baku Forum will feature discussions on important issues

During the panel sessions of the 10th Global Baku Forum, we will discuss extremely important issues, as well as exchange views on the post-pandemic era, said Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Ismail Serageldin at a press conference on the 10th Global Baku forum, News.Az reports. 

“Climate change is one of the topical issues of our time. We will also consider this and other interesting topics during our discussions,” Serageldin added.


