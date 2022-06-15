Ismail Serageldin: Restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to be highlighted at 9th Global Baku Forum
The restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories is an important issue on the agenda and will be touched upon at the 9th Global Baku Forum, said Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Former Vice President of the World Bank (WB) Ismail Serageldin.
He made the remarks at a press conference held Wednesday ahead of the 9th Global Baku Forum, which is due to take place on June 16-18 in Baku, News.Az reports.
Serageldin noted that the most difficult task of demining the territories is a major obstacle to the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.
“First of all, it is important that people can return to their land, to their homes,” he said.
The co-chair also highly valued Karabakh’s potential for development in many economic areas, including energy.