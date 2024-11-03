Yandex metrika counter

Israel announces it has killed a Hezbollah drone specialist in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a targeted strike that eliminated senior Hezbollah air commander Ali Barakat, according to the army's press service, News.Az reports.

Barakat was "a significant source of knowledge for the unit, spending over a decade planning and carrying out UAV attacks on Israel. He was also involved in developing cruise missiles and UAVs for Hezbollah," the IDF said.

"The IDF will continue to operate against Hezbollah’s Aerial Unit, eliminating its operatives and dismantling its terrorist infrastructure," the press service concluded.

