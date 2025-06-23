Israel attacking Tehran with 'unprecedented force' - defence minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

While the Iranian attack on Israel left thousands of Israelis without electricity, the Israeli military says it is striking targets in Tehran linked to the Iranian government with "unprecedented force", News.az reports citing BBC.

Defence Minister Israel Katz says in a statement that the attacks on the "symbols of the regime" are in response to "every shot at the Israeli home front" and warns the "Iranian dictator will be punished and the attacks will continue with full force".

