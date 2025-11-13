Yandex metrika counter

Israel attacks Gaza City, Beit Lahiya, and Khan Younis

Photo: Al Jazeera

Reports indicate multiple Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, from Beit Lahiya in the north to Khan Younis in the south.

Al Jazeera Arabic correspondents reported that Israeli forces carried out air raids, artillery strikes, and demolition operations in eastern parts of Gaza City and Khan Younis, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Air raids also targeted Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, according to local sources.

 


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

