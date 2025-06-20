Israel attacks Iran's Rasht city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has launched strikes on the outskirts of the city of Rasht on the Caspian Sea coast in northern Iran, Deputy Governor of Iran's Gilan Province Ali Bagheri said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Early this morning, the area of ​​the Sefidrood Technology Park in Rasht was attacked by enemy forces. Currently, [the area] is being inspected for possible damage," the IRNA agency quotes the official as saying.

According to the agency, an explosion occurred in the industrial area.

News.Az