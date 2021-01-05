Israel authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Israel’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has given authorization to import the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Israel, AP reports.

“Today’s authorization is a landmark moment in our company’s history and in the global fight against COVID-19,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “This is the third regulatory authorization for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, and its first outside of North America. I want to thank the Ministry of Health of Israel for their efforts, as their team have worked tirelessly alongside ours to ensure a timely authorization of this vaccine. We hope to continue to see authorizations in additional markets in the coming days, weeks and months.”

The MOH has secured 6 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. Planned deliveries reflect today’s authorization to supply the vaccine in Israel, and first deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

Israel is the third country for which Moderna has received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, following the United States on December 18, 2020 and Canada on December 23, 2020. Additional authorizations are currently under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The authorization is given according to Regulation 29 (A)(9): Medical product designated for pharmaceutical treatment of local citizens in case of epidemic or contagious disease or protection from chemical or radioactive substances, according to Regulation 29 of the Pharmacists’ Regulations (Medical preparations) – 1986.

The decision from the MOH is based on a rolling submission of data and is based on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30.

News.Az