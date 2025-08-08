Israel carries out new drone strike in Southern Lebanon - VIDEO

On August 8, local Lebanese media reported that Israel conducted a drone attack in southern Lebanon, resulting in one fatality.

According to Al-Mayadeen news network, the Israeli strike targeted a vehicle in the Kafardan area of Baalbek. The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the death, describing the victim as a martyr, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This incident follows a similar drone attack in eastern Lebanon yesterday, which also claimed one life, according to the Lebanese health authorities.

