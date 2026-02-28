Yandex metrika counter

Israel closes airspace, cancels all civilian flights

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israel closes airspace, cancels all civilian flights
Source: Reuters

Israel has shut down its airspace to civilian traffic following the launch of an attack on Iran, suspending all incoming and outgoing flights until further notice.

In a statement, the Transportation Ministry urged the public not to travel to airports and advised passengers currently abroad to monitor updates through the media and their respective airlines regarding revised flight schedules once operations resume, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The ministry also called on Israelis overseas to follow the guidance and recommendations issued by the National Security Council.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Authorities said the country’s airspace will reopen and flights will resume as soon as the security situation allows.

An official notice will be issued at least 24 hours before flight operations restart.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      