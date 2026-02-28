Israel closes airspace, cancels all civilian flights

In a statement, the Transportation Ministry urged the public not to travel to airports and advised passengers currently abroad to monitor updates through the media and their respective airlines regarding revised flight schedules once operations resume, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The ministry also called on Israelis overseas to follow the guidance and recommendations issued by the National Security Council.

Authorities said the country’s airspace will reopen and flights will resume as soon as the security situation allows.

An official notice will be issued at least 24 hours before flight operations restart.