Iran closes airspace over entire maritime zone along Azerbaijan border

Iran has announced the closure of airspace over the entire maritime zone along its border with Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, issuing a formal NOTAM to notify aviation authorities and flight operators.

According to flight monitoring platform Flightradar24, the notice specifies that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will operate at altitudes ranging from ground level up to 10,000 feet (approximately 3,300 meters) near the Azerbaijani border, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The platform also published the coordinates of the designated maritime area referenced in the notice.

A NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) is an official communication transmitted via telecommunication that informs aviation personnel about the establishment, condition, or change of aeronautical facilities, services, procedures, or potential hazards that could affect flight operations.

In this case, the warning effectively closes the airspace over the maritime zone along Azerbaijan’s border in the Caspian Sea to all types of flights. The move indicates that Iran is conducting drone exercises within the specified airspace.

The exercises are taking place amid heightened regional tensions, as the United States has mobilized significant military assets in the broader region and has issued warnings of possible military action against Tehran.

