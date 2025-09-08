Israel destroys another high-rise in Gaza, death toll rises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has demolished another high-rise in Gaza City, raising the number of towers destroyed in its ongoing offensive to at least 50, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

The latest strike targeted Al-Ruya Tower, a five-storey building housing 24 apartments, shops, a clinic, and a gym, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attack came after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning, forcing families sheltering in nearby tents to flee.

At least 65 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including 49 in the north.

Witnesses described scenes of panic. Amjad Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, told Al Jazeera that “hundreds of families lost their shelters” and warned that Israel’s strikes are aimed at forcing civilians south despite “no safe place” in the enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operations, claiming Israel is targeting “terrorist infrastructure and high-rises.”

The Al-Ruya strike followed Israeli attacks on the Soussi Tower on Saturday and the Mushtaha Tower on Friday, both of which also left civilians wounded in surrounding tent encampments.

News.Az