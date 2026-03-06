Israel destroys six more Iranian ballistic missile launchers
Source: Al Jazeera
Israel’s military said its air force destroyed six Iranian ballistic missile launchers overnight before they could be fired toward Israeli territory.
According to the Israeli military, the launchers were targeted and eliminated within a few hours during overnight operations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The army said the strikes were carried out shortly before the missiles were due to be launched at Israel.
By Nijat Babayev