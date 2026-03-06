Yandex metrika counter

Israel destroys six more Iranian ballistic missile launchers

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israel destroys six more Iranian ballistic missile launchers
Source: Al Jazeera

Israel’s military said its air force destroyed six Iranian ballistic missile launchers overnight before they could be fired toward Israeli territory.

According to the Israeli military, the launchers were targeted and eliminated within a few hours during overnight operations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The army said the strikes were carried out shortly before the missiles were due to be launched at Israel.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      