Israel discusses third attack on Iran

Photo: Jewish News Syndicate

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu held a discussion on Thursday to evaluate the Israeli military’s preparedness for the possibility of a third attack on Iran, News.az reports citing Jewish News Syndicate.

Also on the agenda: a more aggressive U.S. policy expected from the incoming Trump administration regarding Iran.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, after a Nov. 10 meeting with Donald Trump, reportedly left with the impression that the president-elect would support an Israeli Air Force strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, or possibly send in a U.S. strike, according to news site Axios, citing unnamed sources.

On Tuesday, Trump, replying to a question from reporters about a U.S. strike on Iran, said, “It’s a military strategy and I’m not answering a question on our military strategy. Only a stupid person would answer.”

honor Patriotic War martyrs

