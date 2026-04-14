Third Iran-linked tanker passes Strait of Hormuz toward UAE’s Hamriyah port

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A third Iran-linked tanker has entered the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz today, according to shipping data.

The Panama-flagged vessel Peace Gulf is currently heading to Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates, LSEG data showed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Prior to this, two US-sanctioned tankers had already passed through the narrow waterway.

Because the three vessels transiting the strait are not heading to Iranian ports, they are not affected by the US blockade, according to the data.

Separately, the handy tanker Murlikishan is en route to Iraq, where it is expected to load fuel oil on April 16, according to Kpler data. The vessel, formerly known as MKA, has previously transported both Russian and Iranian oil.

Another sanctioned tanker, Rich Starry, is expected to become the first vessel to successfully pass through the Strait of Hormuz and exit the Gulf since the blockade began, according to LSEG and Kpler tracking data.

News.Az