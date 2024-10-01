Israel imposes new restrictions on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem after Hezbollah’s rocket fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF Home Front Command has announced new restrictions for civilians in northern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Sharon region, the Carmel area, Wadi Ara, and the northern West Bank.

This decision follows rocket fire from Hezbollah aimed at central Israel earlier today and is implemented in light of the upcoming Jewish New Year holiday, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.According to the IDF, educational activities and workplaces are permitted to be open only if an adequate shelter is nearby and can be reached in time.There are also restrictions on gatherings: up to 30 people outdoors and 300 people indoors.Beaches will be closed, the IDF said, amid the escalation in fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon.The new guidelines are valid until Saturday, after the New Year holiday.Moreover, there are no changes to instructions at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, and that Israel’s airspace is open without restrictions.On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

News.Az